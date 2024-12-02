Avalara launches sales tax automation solution for Bigcommerce stores

As a result of this partnership, customers are able to use Avalara’s AvaTax sales tax functionalities within Bigcommerce’s existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

The Bigcommerce platform provides small and medium-sized retailers with what they need to launch, promote, manage and scale an online store, complete with order processing, analytics, mobile commerce and marketing tools. Founded in 2009, Bigcommerce supports approximately 55,000 retailers around the world.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Revindex, a provider of web software solution on the Microsoft platform, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.