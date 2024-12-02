Avalara integrates with Zooz to provide tax compliance

Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for compliance management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this strategic and technical partnership, Zooz customers can now use Avalara AvaTax from within the Zooz payment platform to automatically manage their transaction tax compliance. Avalara’s service allows businesses of all sizes to stay current with constantly changing tax rates and rules.

Zooz’s payments platform enables merchants to connect with multiple financial institutions, integrate acquirers, e-wallets and alternative payment methods and route transactions between acquirers.

Avalara’s indirect tax compliance solutions provide businesses with a platform to manage key governmental compliance obligations, including tax determination, exemption certificate management and tax return preparation, filing and remittance.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

Zooz provides a payments platform designed to enable merchants to enhance their payments solutions. Zooz’s Smart Routing solution connects retailers to multiple acquirers and payment methods.