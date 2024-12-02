Avalara integrates with Stripe

Avalara’s cloud-based solutions are now fully integrated with Stripe’s subscription billing service, as well as the Stripe API. This allows Stripe merchants to automatically calculate the sales tax owed on every transaction, and automate the process for tax return preparation, filing and remittance.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has unveiled that payments platform provider Zooz has joined its community of certified solution partners.