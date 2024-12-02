Avalara adds Brazil to global tax compliance cloud platform

SuitePlus originally built its Localization Module for NetSuite to help international businesses meet requirements of Brazil’s business environment.

Avalara is aiming to integrate and maintain SuitePlus’ federal, state and city Brazilian tax content and determination functionalities into its global compliance cloud platform, which already supports around 100 countries. Additionally, Avalara will provide returns preparation, filing, and remittance throughout Brazil.

Avalara’s acquisition of the tax content, determination technology and filing services for Brazil is the company’s latest move to broaden and deepen its tax content internationally.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has unveiled that Bigcommerce, an ecommerce platform, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.