Avalara acquires VAT Applications

Based in Belgium, iVAT provides an array of VAT determination and compliance solutions, including a cloud-based tax determination and invoice preparation solution and an automated VAT compliance service for filing returns in all EU countries in the required formats and appropriate languages. iVAT customers range from small and medium enterprises to some of the largest companies in Europe.

iVAT solutions will soon be featured on Avalara’s online service called VATLive.com, a global resource for timely tax news, insight and VAT rates acquired by Avalara in 2014. VATLive.com is an online resource that enables multi-national businesses to understand the complexities of cross-border trading and includes country-specific guides on ever-changing tax rates, returns, registrations and filings from across the world.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In March 2015, Avalara acquired the tax content, determination and compliance technology for Brazil from SuitePlus, a Brazilian information technology and consulting company.