Automated Systems Holdings Limited partners with Finastra





Under this collaboration, ASL has become an authorised service provider for Finastra's Kondor solution in China. This partnership has enabled ASL to provide managed services to financial institutions that are investing in Finastra's Kondor, a comprehensive off-the-shelf front-to-back risk treasury solution. With ASL’s expertise in app development (Dev), cybersecurity (Sec), as well as 24/7 omnichannel managed services (Ops), the collaboration will be able to ensure smooth integration and functioning of Kondor for its clientele.













Amidst favourable fintech policies, including the Chinese government's Fintech Development Plan (2022-2025) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Fintech 2025 strategy, ASL is able to find itself in a solid presence within the fintech sector. With China positioned as one of the key fintech hubs in the Asia Pacific region, joining forces with Finastra will further afford ASL the opportunity to broaden its reach and venture into the Greater Bay Area.

More about ASL and Finastra

Headquartered in China, ASL has been utilising the power of technology to deliver end-to-end IT-managed services with an industry-specific focus, driving businesses in Asia Pacific, managing devices, and users globally. ASL attribute its strength to its maturity model, AI-powered platforms – Unified Operation Center, Security Operation Centers, and Service Center, as well as an approach that combines people, processes, and technology to deliver secure and reliable services.





Headquartered in the UK, Finastra is a global financial software application and marketplace provider. The company serves institutions of various sizes. Finastra provides solutions across lending, payments, treasury, and capital markets, as well as retail and digital banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service.





In July 2023, Finastra announced a partnership with MX Technologies, a US-based Open Finance company. The collaboration aimed to provide a simplified and personalised money experience by integrating MX’s Personal Financial Management (PFM), insights, and account aggregation solutions with Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking solution to equip financial institutions with tools to better guide consumers towards financial wellness. These tools included budgeting and debt management, insights based on spending and savings behaviours, as well as the ability to create a consolidated view of their financing by connecting all their financial accounts.



