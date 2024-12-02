Authority Brands partners with ChargeAfter to power BuyFin





Following this announcement, ChargeAfter is expected to optimise BuyFin, Authority Brands’s customer financing platform, in order to deliver a secure and efficient client experience that maximises approval rates by embedding customised financing choices for its in-home service brands.

The partnership will enable BuyFin to leverage ChargeAfter’s embedded lending technology in order to increase approval rates and improve the overall financing experience for home improvement merchants across the US. In addition, by integrating ChargeAfter’s technology into BuyFin, the companies will further focus on the shared commitment of equipping merchants with optimised tools to streamline operations and deliver secure services.











More information on the Authority Brands x ChargeAfter partnership

According to the official press release, through the use of a single application, users will have the possibility to instantly connect to several lenders and multiple products. At the same time, by leveraging BuyFin’s waterfall financing model, businesses will be enabled to increase approvals across the credit spectrum, while also eliminating the need for multiple applications or tools. This streamlined approach is set to create a secure and frictionless experience for both businesses and their clients, as well as to improve the manner in which they maximise sales and optimise experiences.

Furthermore, by using ChargeAfter’s embedded lending technology, BoyFin will enable merchants and businesses to deliver an integrated financing experience across all touchpoints, whether online, in-store, or in-home. The platform was developed in order to offer post-sale management, analytics, and lender optimisation tools, helping traders and service providers to maximise financing performance and improve the overall customer journey.

As an efficient, fast, and secure financing experience at every point of sale is important, the partnership will give merchants the possibility to benefit from improved control over financing options, as well as ensure that clients receive enhanced lending services. This process is set to take place in the home services industry as well, where purchasing decisions often happen on-site, in order to allow traders to close more sales and build lasting and trusted customer relationships.