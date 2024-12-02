Autenti secures USD 4.48 mln investment from Alior Bank, BNP Paribas, PKO Bank Polski

Autenti will use the funding proceeds to accelerate the digitization of banks through implementing an e-signature, which is intended for clients and contractors to whom these banks address their offer. New digital solutions will streamline banking-related processes and have a positive impact on the natural environment.

The Autenti investors are eager to cooperate with the banking community, which could support the creation of a Polish standard for remote signing and digital workflow of documents, and thus the development of environmentally friendly solutions in this area.

The financing obtained by the company will allow for further, dynamic product development, and foreign expansion. The transaction was carried out by three banks operating across Poland – Alior Bank, BNP Paribas, and PKO Bank Polski, as well as two VC funds – Innovation Nest and Black Pearls VC. This is the first such a collective investment of three competing one another banks in the Central and Eastern Europe region. Participation in the current round of financing for the aforesaid VC funds is a continuation of the investment carried out in 2017. Both the capital and non-financial support invested back then contributed to the dynamic development of Autenti in recent years.