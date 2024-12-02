Austrian bank99 teams up with Diebold Nixdorf





Under the agreement, Diebold will set up and manage an end-to-end digital branch, deploying 500 ATMs throughout 300 branches for bank99. Therefore, valued at over USD 20 million, the partnership enables the Austrian bank to optimise its ATMs and enhance the self-service experience leveraging Diebold’s AaaS model.

With the AaaS model, the bank aims to integrate its self-service channels through a solution to accelerate scalability via hardware, software, maintenance, asset financing, and managed services.