Austria-based Bitpanda, Raiffeisen to introduce banking blockchain tech

Forming part of the ‘Pantos’ (PAN) project, itself a joint venture between Bitpanda and the Technical University of Vienna, the company’s aim is to allow token projects to be independent of a specific blockchain. Raiffeisen will reportedly enable both the development of Pantos and allow a more ‘tech-agnostic’ environment for banking regarding blockchain.

Raiffeisen will trial the technology via its experimental RBI Coin, a next-gen digital cash solution designed to streamline cash flow and liquidity management. Its collaboration with Bitpanda is an attempt to address far-reaching industry challenges relating to blockchain interoperability.