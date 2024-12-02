Australian Tax Office to carry out e-invoicing study

The study, which forms part of the government’s focus on financial technology, will be carried out by the Australian Tax Office using existing resources, according to 2016 federal budget documents.

The ATO will consider the feasibility of all levels of government adopting e-invoicing, including Commonwealth, state and territory, and local governments.

What`s more, according to statistics from the Digital Business Council, e-invoicing could improve efficiency by 60-80% in comparison to traditional paper invoicing.

The government is expected to consider the findings of the study in early 2017.