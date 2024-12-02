Australian state mandates e-invoicing from 2022

Customer Service minister Victor Dominello says the mandate, effective from January 1, will help reduce payment times, cut down on paperwork and reduce human error. The minister says replacing a paper invoice with an e-invoice saves around AUD 20 and replacing a PDF invoice saves around AUD 17.

The government has engaged MessageXchange as the access point provider to deliver the government e-invoicing service within the Department of Customer Service.

As part of its digital business plan, the federal government has announced that the commonwealth will mandate e-invoicing for agencies by 1 July 2022, with over 80% of invoices being able to be received electronically by July 2021. It is currently consulting on options for mandatory adoption of e-invoicing across all levels of government.