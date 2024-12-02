Australian Prudential Regulation Authority issues stricter standards for banking licences





Applicants will need to offer an ‘income-generating asset’, like loans, in addition to a depository product. They also will have to establish contingency plans for financial stress, including exit plans for winding down.

The new regulation covers obtaining a full banking licence, a prerequisite for neobanks to garner funds from the public in Australia. According to eMarketer, the regulator’s move would help to avoid a repeat of Xinja’s demise, which had to return deposits to its customers after burning through its cash.