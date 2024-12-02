Australian Office of Financial Management selects Link4 for its e-invoicing services





The AOFM will join The Department of Treasury and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources along with other Federal Government agencies who have also selected Link4 to address their e-invoicing requirements.

According to the official press release, along with reducing the likeliness of invoice fraud, e-invoicing has cost savings and benefits for businesses. Suppliers sending invoices via the PEPPOL network to the AOFM will be able to receive payment within 5 business days.