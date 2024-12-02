Australian government selects iProov for ID verification

Public trials are planned for July 2021. The national revenue agency selected UK-based facial verification company iProov to provide the software under a three-year, AUD 10 million deal. The deal follows three years of liveness detection testing by the ATO and the Digital Transformation Agency, most of which was spent looking at an IDEMIA solution.

The crucial liveness detection component will enable myGovID, which has been publicly available on iOS and Android since October 2019, to become a digital equivalent of the 100-point ID check.

It will allow citizens to perform the proof-of-live test necessary to access government services at the highest level, identity proofing level three (IP3), while preventing the creation of fraudulent identities.

Under the government’s trusted digital identity framework (TDIF), IP3 required a ‘high confidence in the claimed identity and is intended for services with a risk of serious consequence from fraud’.