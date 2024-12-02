Australian fintech Hay partners with digital banking platform Mambu

Hay will incorporate Mambu’s API-first, core banking platform into its custom-built technology ecosystem.

Hay, which in February 2020 released a fee-free digital transaction account, is building a digital infrastructure to provide Australians with a new mobile-first money solution.

The company is awaiting approval of its application for a Restricted Authorised Deposit-taking Institute (RADI) licence, which will open the gate for Hay to begin operating as a fully-fledged neobank.