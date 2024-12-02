Australia: ReadSoft in deal with NSW Department of Education & Communities

The contract is recurring revenue based and the Agency plans to process 4.7 million invoices over an initial term of approximately 3 years. The deal includes options that may stretch the term to 10 years. The client has agreed to an annual fee based contract based on an actual volume of invoices processed.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, ReadSoft has signed a deal with a European office supplies and services company.