Australia: NAB launches customer information-based NAB View tool

NAB View, part of the NextGen core banking program, is built off the Oracle Customer Hub and combines information from three different sources: NAB’s core customer and account information, NAB Wealth and Wholesale Banking.

David Boyle, NAB Chief Information Officer, argues that the tool is the portal that draws data from the Customer Hub and presents it to bankers with integrated tools. As such, a banker can see a customer’s entire relationship on just one screen, whether they hold traditional NAB personal or business accounts, accounts in UBank, policies with MLC or as a wholesale banking customer.

Completing the Oracle Customer Hub is an important milestone in NAB’s transformation agenda, which encompasses major upgrades across technology infrastructure and the NextGen core banking program.

NextGen is the program to deliver a digital core banking platform for NAB. In addition to NAB View, the program has delivered securitisation, a new general ledger, funds transfer pricing and the core foundation now operational in UBank servicing close to 400,000 customers.