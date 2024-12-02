Australia introduces Consumer Data Right for data sharing

In February 2020, the ACCC declared the rules which provide legislative force to consumer data-sharing obligations in banking, to become mandatory from July 1, 2020. Following the launch of the rules, consumers can now choose to share their banking data to access personalised financial products and services.

Four Australia-based banks (ANZ, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and NAB) are capable of sharing their customers’ data when requested by the customer. Other authorised deposit-taking institutions will join the Consumer Data Right in 2021. Individual customers can request their bank share their data for deposit and transaction accounts, credit, and debit cards.