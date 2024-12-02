Australia-based startup Pin Payments acquired by Checkout.com





Founded in 2013, Pin Payments set out to support Australian entrepreneurs in the region to process online payments. The company created the first unified approach to payments for small to medium-sized businesses in the country, by making developer-friendly technology and a streamlined onboarding process.

The acquisition brings Checkout.com’s unified acquiring footprint to Pin Payments’ SMB merchants, offering them facilitated payments’ performance and international growth opportunities. For Checkout.com’s enterprise merchants, the acquisition brings regional expertise and dedicated engineering resources to its workforce across APAC.