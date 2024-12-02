Australia-based securities regulator hit by cybersecurity breach

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said it became aware of the incident on 15 January although it does not appear the credit licence forms or attachments were downloaded. Reuters cites an official release stating: “While the investigation is ongoing, it appears that there is some risk that some limited information may have been viewed by the threat actor.’

The server has been disabled and no other tech infrastructure has been breached, ASIC added. The incident occurred with the file sharing software provided by US-based Accellion. The same software was also used by New Zealand’s central bank, who faced a cyberattack earlier in January 2021.