Australia-based Airwallex secures a total of USD 200 mln in Series D

The news showcases Australia’s growing fintech sector, where digital banks, alternative lenders, and fintechs of all shapes and size have raised significant capital and achieved strong traction since 2019. Airwallex provides both banking services for businesses, along with payments processing and currency exchange.

Airwallex collected customers on both sides of its business and saw a 50% jump in its global customer base in the third quarter of 2020 alone. The additional funding came from new investor Skip Capital along with existing backers like Tencent, Salesforce Venture, and Sequoia Capital China.