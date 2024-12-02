Australia and New Zealand announce the adoption of PEPPOL framework for e-invoicing

PEPPOL is based on a 4-corner model where every business and its trading partners communicate via their Access Points. The 4-corner model gives buyers and suppliers the freedom to choose any Access Point within the PEPPOL network, rather than being required by a trading partner to use a specific provider.

OpenPEPPOL membership is mandatory for all services providers who intend to offer AP and or SMP services within the PEPPOL network.

For more information on how to become an OpenPEPPOL member, onboarding and accreditation, read the full announcement here.