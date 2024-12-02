Australasian supply chain finance provider enters UK SME space

Scottish Pacific Business Finance who has offices in Australia, New Zealand and China will see their UK headquarters headed by Scottish Pacific Tradeline, a subsidiary of the company. The firm does not have a marketplace or an opportunity for investors get involved and so is slightly outside the usual definition of alternative finance, however, it does provide SMEs with an alternative source of funding.

The supply chain finance firm has been providing working capital to SMEs since 1998 and the company’s move into the UK market is the first stage in globalising its trade offering. The initial focus will be on British companies that are sourcing products from overseas and it has funding lines exceeding AUD 500 million available to lend to SMEs.