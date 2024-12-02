Aurionpro inks deal with Inspyrus for AP solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, Aurionpro is set to provide Oracle WebCenter Imaging delivery services, including the implementation of Inspyrus Next Generation Invoice Automation Solution for WebCenter Imaging, on behalf of Inspyrus. This new partnership is expected to provide Oracle WebCenter customers with a way to accelerate WebCenter Accounts Payable implementations.

Aurionpro Solutions is a publicly traded technology company providing software products and expert level consulting services to an extensive global customer base.

Inspyrus is a business software development company that provides large enterprises and small-to-medium business with business technology solutions.