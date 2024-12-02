Auriga, ACI Worldwide join forces for next-generation ATM

The aim of this collaboration is to launch a next-generation ATM and self-service banking platform designed to facilitate the omnichannel banking experience for consumers globally.

Via this partnership, ACI’s Enterprise Payments Platform — a platform that helps banks manage new payment types, standards, and regulations to enable digital transformation — will integrate with Auriga’s omnichannel banking solution, WinWebServer (WWS). Thus, banks will be provided with the next-generation self-service banking that merges physical and digital channels in a secure, modernised technology platform.

The joint solution will provide customer service through the integration of ATM with mobile and internet self-service banking capabilities, Fintech Finance reveals. In addition, it will enable banks to define an integrated channel strategy, optimising and transforming their branch and ATM estates.