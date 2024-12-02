Aumni secures USD 50 mln Series B led by JP Morgan

The company is planning to expand its offerings through the latest funds. In an official announcement, Aumni mentioned that Pelion Venture Partners, the Utah-based venture capital firm, participated in the latest USD 50 million investment round alongside other new investors, WndrCo, Citadel Securities, Invesco Private Capital, Vanderbilt University, and Kera Capital.

The latest announcement about the participation of JP Morgan in Aumni’s funding round came nearly 10 days after the financial services giant joined the Series D funding round of financial technology firm, Plaid.

In 2020, Aumni raised USD 10 million in the Series A funding round led by SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. Since then, the company saw a substantial jump in the adoption of its investment data analytics platform. In the recent announcement, Aumni outlined that the main focus of the company is to use the latest funds to deepen its presence with investors in the private capital markets and expand its offering to limited partners, law firms, and company founders.