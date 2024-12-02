



Aumentum Technologies and InvoiceCloud have collaborated, since April 2022, to create various simplified solutions to provide tax organisations with a solid payments and customer communications experience, including customisable payment reminders and reporting capabilities.













Built on true SaaS technology, InvoiceCloud’s solutions are cloud-native, meaning county tax offices have up-to-date features in electronic bill presentment and payment processing, all without the need for high-cost customisations or upgrades. The solution is intended to drive digital payment adoption, discourage taxpayer delinquencies, as well as reduce customer service calls by an average of 39%, with modern payment options and an intuitive design. Digital options of the likes of PayPal, Venmo, and Pay by Text (in addition to traditional payment methods) are believed to benefit treasurers’ offices, with the press release exemplifying a joint customer that reported 75% Pay by Text adoption in their first payment collection cycle with the integrated solution.

More about Aumentum Technologies and InvoiceCloud

Based in the US, Aumentum Technologies designs, develops, markets, and supports property tax and valuation solutions for county, city, township and state governments. The company focuses on developing and delivering software for government customers. Moreover, through various installations and deployments around the world, Aumentum’s customers benefit from property administration, valuation, and taxation for their constituents.





InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a provider of online bill payment services. Based in the US, the company is a player in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. InvoiceCloud’s main mission is to improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency for clients while reducing churn and missed payments in the process.





EngageSmart is a provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. EngageSmart’s mission is to simplify customer and client engagement. It offers single-instance, multi-tenant, true SaaS solutions that are designed to simplify customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart currently serves more than 100,000 customers in the SMB solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the enterprise solutions segment across several core areas: health and wellness, government, utilities, financial services, and healthcare and giving.