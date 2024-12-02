Auditoria.AI's SmartFlow Skill now integrated into the Oracle ERP Cloud

The integration is a result of the strategic partnership with Applications Software Technology (AST), an enterprise solutions provider. Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills will be integrated into the Oracle ERP Cloud and as an AI-enabled RAPID ERP Solution to deliver intelligent automation to execute corporate finance business processes, improve the delivery speed of financial insights, as well as serviceability, and respond to customer needs.

Auditoria SmartFlow Skills will natively support modules inside the Oracle ERP Cloud application platform, including accounts payables, accounts receivables, general ledgers, and budgeting and planning.