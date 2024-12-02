



Following this announcement, audax Financial Technology has been appointed by Maybank Islamic as its partner in order to spearhead the digital transformation of its banking solutions.

The collaboration is expected to deliver modern, secure, and customer-centric digital banking tools built on Amazon Web Services. It will also underscore audax’s pivotal role in shaping the future of digital Islamic banking, as the financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the partnership

Throughout this strategic deal, audax is expected to provide its expertise to Maybank Islamic with the goal of enabling the bank in order to improve customer experiences across its key markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. This process will take place through enhanced, inclusive, and Shariah-compliant digital banking solutions.

In addition, audax will optimise Maybank Islamic to deliver a full suite of Islamic financial products through the use of secure digital channels. These will include paperless, real-time onboarding, efficient account management, and instant access to digital banking solutions. Being powered by AWS’s secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, audax’s platform is expected to ensure rapid, reliable, and safe deployments. This service will meet customer needs and enable compliance with Islamic finance principles, while also reinforcing audax’s overall commitment to delivering inclusive and optimised banking solutions at scale.

Audax’s expertise and AWS’ secure cloud infrastructure will provide the bank with the possibility to serve its clients with enhanced services and drive growth across Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding Islamic finance sector.