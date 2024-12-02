Auburn University to automate manual procurement processes





The project should reduce off-contract spending and drive a better supplier relationship in support of its organizational goals. The University is investing in the Supplier Management, Sourcing, Spend Analytics, Contracts, eProcurement, and Invoicing modules of JAGGAER ONE as part of an eight-year contract that will run through to 2027.

According to the official press release, Auburn University hopes the solution will also help to identify revenue generating opportunities.

The JAGGAER cloud-based software solution is part of a wider change management project of the University.