Atto helps GDS Link make instant credit decisions

In the evolving economic landscape, the ability to make instant credit decisions is important for businesses serving consumers and enterprises. GDS Link has helped numerous institutions worldwide to achieve consistent growth while effectively managing risk.

GDS Link will use Atto’s insights to streamline decisions across the credit risk life cycle. This partnership combines GDS Link’s robust risk management technology with Atto's Open Banking data and insights to support businesses in making well-informed decisions.











The need for real-time assessment of creditworthiness and financial health has never been greater for businesses seeking consumer or SME finance. Through the partnership, GDS Link will provide global financial institutions with a robust, next-generation platform that can be implemented swiftly and offers high-quality data consistently and standardised.

Atto’s expertise in building key credit risk insights, including affordability metrics and income verification, helps organisations gain a comprehensive understanding of financial profiles for both individuals and businesses.

Commenting on this partnership, officials from GDS Link said that partnering with Atto is not just a strategic move; it's a leap towards transforming how credit decisions are made globally. They will harness the power of data and insights to make instant, data-driven decisions a reality for businesses around the world. Their combined expertise in credit risk management and Open Banking insights sets a new standard for accuracy and efficiency in financial services.





What does GDS Link do?

GDS Link is a provider of credit risk management solutions, leveraging over 18 years of industry expertise to offer cutting-edge data aggregation, analytics, and decisioning services. As a global authority in the field, they enable over a billion informed decisions annually, driving growth and mitigating risks for clients across 46 countries.

Their approach combines advanced technology with deep analytical insights, supporting financial institutions and technology partners in navigating the complexities of the modern lending landscape. GDS Link's mission is to optimise the customer journey and enhance business outcomes through strategic partnerships and powerful, scalable solutions.





More information about Atto

Atto’s mission is to create a more predictable future for lenders. Utilising real-time bank transaction data, they deliver predictive models that significantly enhance risk management.

The insights give risk managers a thorough understanding of customer financial behaviours spending, saving, and earning, boosting the accuracy of credit risk assessments and promoting a compliant lending environment.

By leveraging the latest financial data, Atto ensures fair treatment for consumers and equips businesses with the necessary tools for sound lending decisions. Rooted in advanced data science, the company enables a future where decisions are made swiftly and based on fresh data, ensuring confidence and clarity in every transaction.