Atradius Collections rolls out Invoice Verification service

According to the source, Invoice Verification is a service enabling a factoring company to check and confirm that the business transactions from its client are indeed valid and due. It gives a good check on the invoice integrity and minimises possible concerns and reputational risks.

Verification@Net is Atradius Collections’ globally integrated online platform allowing the factor access to the latest status updates and reports of the company’s verification on the financed portfolio.

Users can submit requests and see their reports via Atradius Collections’ user portal.