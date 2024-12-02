Atomic, Welcome Tech launch digital banking for Hispanic community

Atomic is a player in payroll APIs for direct deposit acquisition, while Welcome Tech a financial services platform for the immigrant community. The partnership between Atomic and Welcome Tech will enable direct deposits for the nearly 3 million account holders and 9 million community members of Welcome Tech, many of whom will gain access to bank accounts for the first time.

Most of the Hispanic community Welcome Tech serves are paid in cash or checks, rather than electronically. Welcome Tech also selected Atomic because of the firm's specialisation in payroll APIs and coverage.

To reduce language barriers and build trust with first-time banking customers, Atomic is now available in Spanish. By tailoring the user experience to the consumer's native language, Welcome Tech and Atomic want to make the product more familiar for the broader Hispanic population who typically distrust financial institutions.