Atomic, an embedded investing platform focusing on fintechs and financial institutions, has raised USD 30 million in growth capital.

The funding round was led by Aquiline and Brewer Lane, with participation from Nationwide Ventures, Intuit Ventures, Erie Strategic Ventures, Samsung Next, and Appia Ventures, as well as existing backers QED Investors, Anthemis, and Y Combinator.

Supporting individuals with wealth management

The funds will accelerate Atomic’s regulatory growth and expand its investing platform across banks, issuers, fintechs, and brands. The company contributes to the wealth-management model by disconnecting the distribution of investing services from the underlying brokerage infrastructure and regulatory obligations. The separation allows businesses and financial institutions to embed brokerage and money-management features into their own offerings in weeks instead of months, enabling them to be at the same level as brokerage firms without making the service a core in-house solution.

The global wealth management landscape is valued at approximately USD 100 trillion, and yet, its solutions have reached only a fraction of the world’s population, according to Atomic. The company aims to remove the barriers that slow down this market by enabling any institution with customer relationships to become a conduit for investing.

The timing reflects the demand for this mode, as Atomic expanded end-investor accounts by 52 times, and is now processing over USD 20 billion in annualised trading volume. Additionally, Atomic offers investing products for a diverse range of partners from around the world, including consumer finance apps such as NerdWallet, private markets investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and business banking providers, including Bluevine.

The funds acquired will broaden Atomic’s product suite, accelerate its regulatory expansion, and strengthen its connection to fintechs, insurers, brokerages, and banks. By decoupling distribution from infrastructure, the company integrates investing into everyday apps and services, supporting individuals in building their wealth.