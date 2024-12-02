Atomic raises USD 22 million in Series A funding

The round was led by Innovation Capital with participation from existing investors Portag3 Ventures and Greylock Capital Management. The company intends to use the funds for talent acquisition and scaling of its product experience.

Atomic’s payroll APIs represent a way for consumers to securely connect their payroll accounts to a third-party banking app to set up or switch direct deposit payments and to access financial data for income (VOI) and employment (VOE) verifications.

Institutional customers leverage the company’s payroll connectivity to empower end consumers to leverage their paychecks and permit access to their financial data trapped in employer payroll systems. Atomic is used by more than 40 financial institutions, fintech and technology companies.



