Atome partners with Taobao Singapore





Following this announcement, the collaboration between Atome and Taobao Singapore will introduce Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) payment methods for customers and clients in Singapore. This introduction is expected to make the cross-border shopping experience more secure and affordable and improve their overall payment experience.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Atome represents a Southeast Asian digital financial services platform that focuses on providing individuals with a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions. This includes insurance, cards, loans, and other services across multiple markets and industries. Taobao Singapore is a company that aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for clients and users in the region of Singapore. Through its application, shoppers are enabled to access multiple products, complete with logistics, payments, and other tools, while also offering tailored services to their individual market needs.

Singapore’s ecommerce market was worth USD 8 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in 2023 according to data provided by Statista, and it is expected to grow another 25% to hit USD 10 billion by 2025. With this in mind, the collaboration between Taobao Singapore and Atome reflects on the former’s continuous efforts to develop and improve the customer shopping journey, as well as allowing Singapore clients to access more convenient and secure products available on Taobao.

The BNPL payment option is currently available to customers and shoppers in the region on the Taobao mobile application. In order to access it, the clients will be firstly required to have an existing Atome account and add Atome to their checkout payment option on the Taocao app.

Both companies aim to provide customers with a more convenient and flexible shopping and payment experience, while also focusing on supporting Taobao Singapore’s merchant community. In addition, this process will also enable a more efficient cross-border shopping experience and is expected to support regional ecommerce development and growth.



