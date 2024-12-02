



The investment is expected to accelerate the expansion of Atome Financial’s profitable regional portfolio and products, including the Atome (Pay Later Anywhere) Card in key Southeast Asian markets.

The syndicated credit facility is being led and arranged by Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC). At the same time, it is anchored by HSBC through its ASEAN Growth Fund and is also supported by DBS Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Singapore branch, and Brunei’s Baiduri Bank.











More information on the syndicated facility investment

Atome Financial represents a Southeast Asian digital financial services platform, including Atome, the embedded financing service and provider of digital financial solutions such as cards, insurance, and lending, as well as Kredit Pintar, a digital lending platform.

Through this initiative, Atome Financial will be enabled to provide its customers and partners in the region of Southeast Asia with optimised financial inclusion by extending access to affordable and responsible personal financial services. The financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

At the same time, the new syndicated facility expands from Atome Financial’s previous arrangement with HSBC, while also adding new partners such as DBS, SMBC, and Baiduri Bank. The support from the partners will also meet the company’s capital needs, allowing it to launch new and optimised personal finance products in key markets like Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.