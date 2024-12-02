Atom bank extends Iress' MSO for five years

According to the announcement, Atom bank has been an Iress MSO customer since 2016. As an original seed client, Atom bank has helped shape Iress MSO’s product offering from the start of the inception.



MSO provides Atom bank with sales and origination functionality enabling straight-through processing and workflow-powered automation, from scan and attach at point of sale to automated offer production.











More about the partnership

According to officials from Iress MSO, the company has been committed to helping Atom bank push the boundaries of what’s possible in the mortgage space.



Officials at Atom bank stated that its digital mortgage process currently allows us to offer over one in four mortgage applications the same day and provides an overall proposition delivering its vision of speed, ease, and value for money for customers.



Iress has been a key partner for Atom bank since it launched its mortgage proposition. The partnership aims to push the boundaries of how technology is used to speed up outdated mortgage application processes, resulting in faster decisions for brokers and their clients.