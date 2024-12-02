ATMIA to launch new API app for ATMs

The project has participants in 55 countries, spanning all sectors of the ATM and cash industries. The online self-certification system for Next Gen ATMs is slated to be launched on 19 November 2020.

The new API App model for ATMs will see customers transacting through mobile apps, with pre-staged transactions, including cash withdrawals or cryptocurrency exchanges, taking under 10 seconds.

As ATMIA says, this project will integrate ATMs into the mobile-digital platform in an effort to improve upon ATM functionality.