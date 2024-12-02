Atlas expands EDI Network in the UK and Ireland

This latest period has seen Atlas implement solutions with a number of businesses including Office Depot, Musgraves, Well Pharmacy (formerly Co-Op Pharmacy), TomTom, NMBS, Matthew Clark and Radley.

Solutions delivered to these new customers include enterprise EDI, intelligent supplier portals, advanced workflow and invoice matching.

Atlas Products International is a UK-based provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based business-to-business (B2B) EDI integration, data transfer and e-invoicing solutions.