



Atlar’s users can now access the TreasurySpring marketplace of wholesale cash products, ranging from collateralised repos from international banks to government and corporate securities. Additionally, by integrating TreasurySpring’s Fixed-Term Fund (FTF) products into Atlar’s treasury management system, finance teams can move from insight to execution without leaving the tools they already use.











Moreover, with TreasurySpring embedded directly into Atlar via its public API, Atlar users can view their existing TreasurySpring investment portfolio in real-time and act on surplus cash. For customers, it is an optimal way to preserve capital, reduce risk, and generate predictable returns, without operational overheads or additional infrastructure costs.

Within this collaboration, the two firms aim to help financial teams adopt a strategic approach to managing excess cash while enabling customers to optimise their liquidity.





Potential benefits for users

For Atlar customers already using TreasurySpring, this collaboration allows:

Monitoring and managing investment with clear visibility over credit exposure and interest rates directly with Atlar;

Preserving capital and improving returns by allocating surplus funds into low-risk, fixed-term investments that maintain liquidity within reach;

Effectively diversifying while automating investment workflows, reducing manual effort, and minimising concentration risk.

TreasurySpring launch of the public API

This integration follows the launch of the public API in March 2025 and collaboration with Kyriba, a global firm specialising in liquidity performance. Kyriba customers accessed TreasurySpring’s suite of wholesale cash products. The company’s AI-driven App Studio platforms aimed to eliminate liquidity complexities, simplifying API adoption and optimising integration for any software that supported API.

The collaboration marked the launch of TreasurySpring’s first public API release, which provided select customers with the ability to view and access its fixed-term products across more than 90 issuers and eight currencies, as well as view holdings and exposures across counterparties.