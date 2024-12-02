Athena Home Loans receives AUD 2 bln in funding

This is Athena Home Loans’ second whole-loan funding arrangement in the last six months. In late 2020, the group sealed an AUD 300 million funding deal with Newcastle Permanent Building Society. Athena Home Loans is considered one of Australia's fastest growing fintechs. Athena Home Loans has settled over AUD 2 billion in applications since its launch in February 2019.

Company representatives said the group has developed an innovative platform to access wholesale funding from a broad range of major financial institutions. The deal was also a significant move for Cerberus, given that it represents the group's fourth deal in Australia's financial services sector.