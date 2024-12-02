ATB Financial launches virtual banking assistant on Facebook Messenger

The virtual assistant has a Q&A chatbot and a personal financial management tools tailored to fit the needs of each individual customer. Customers can pay bills, view account balances, transfer money between accounts, as well as perform cross-currency money movement all from within their Messenger platform. The platform also offers spending insights, access to a live customer care representative, and Mastercard statement alerts.

The virtual assistant is always learning: the more customers engage with it, the more it will be able to do. Accuracy and capabilities will build and improve over time through consumer feedback, customer care agent feedback and reinforcement learning.