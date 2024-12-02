Astorg and Bridgepoint acquire fintech Fenergo

The acquisition follows a period of strong expansion for Fenergo and will drive investment in the firm’s SaaS strategy, product line development, and support an expanding team through the next phase of growth.

Fenergo currently helps financial institutions to digitally transform their end-to-end client lifecycle processes. Fenergo’s API-first ecosystem of channels, systems and data providers helps financial institutions to offer a frictionless customer experience.

The company operates in a specialised part of the highly regulated financial services sector, with potential for continued growth given the increasing importance of digitalisation and compliance, as the press release says.