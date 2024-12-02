Asset manager Marcuard Heritage partners with fintech GenTwo for alternative assets

Marcuard Heritage is a FINMA-licensed asset manager that focuses on offering wealth management services for UHNWI and their families. GenTwo creates securitisation platforms for institutional clients and allows professional investors to securitise assets using a Swiss International Securities Identification Number (ISIN). Financial intermediaries, such as banks, can use the GenTwo platform to develop their own product and business innovations.

The cooperation aims to make more alternative assets investable and to create an outstanding long-term offer. Entry barriers would be lowered as much as possible through the additional competencies. According to a Marcuard Heritage representative, the partnership allows the asset manager to launch tailor-made financial products efficiently and expand their range to include various alternative investment areas such as digital assets or real estate.