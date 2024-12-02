This licence will increase Aspire’s ability to serve businesses in Singapore by widening its offering to include regulated investment solutions designed to help them optimise their capital.











Supporting startups and SMEs

The company also announces the upcoming launch of Spire Yield, an investment solution integrated within the Aspire Business Account. It improved Aspire’s financial platform, offering access to investment opportunities while managing finances in one place.

Aspire also aims to support SMEs, which have been excluded from accessing optimised investment opportunities. In Singapore, traditional banks offer savings interest rates ranging from 0.01% to 0.25% per annum, leaving SMEs minimal returns on their idle capital. Without access to investment options, these businesses struggle to improve their funds while ensuring liquidity, limiting their ability to grow sustainably.

Aspire Yield is designed to tackle this challenge by helping startups and SMEs earn returns on idle capital while ensuring funds are accessible for operational processes. Driven by money market funds managed by Singapore’s asset managers, this service will offer flexible investments with no minimum investment requirement or lock-up period, as well as next business day liquidity. This will enable businesses to optimise their capital more conveniently.

Securing the CMS licence from MAS reinforces Aspire’s commitment to building a financial ecosystem that supports SMEs with the tools they need to grow. As it improves its capabilities, the company aims to continue to scale and remain compliant with the industry’s standards and regulatory requirements.

The launch of Aspire Yield is the next step in the company’s mission to help businesses manage and grow their capital. By offering access to high-yield investment opportunities for global startups and SMEs, Aspire provides them the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.