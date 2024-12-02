Aspire launches enhanced suite of AI-powered features

As per the official announcement, businesses in Singapore are prioritising operational productivity through the use of technology including AI. However, there continues to be a significant gap between AI’s potential in finance automation versus its implementation.





A recent report highlights 80% of all finance work has the potential for automation and increased operational efficiency for businesses in the digital age. Hence, Aspire AI intends to enable businesses across Asia to leverage its AI-powered tools to lean into the untapped capabilities of their financial operations.





The newly launched Aspire AI includes key upgrades to Aspire’s analytics dashboard, allowing businesses to gain a bird's eye view across their finances to make data-driven decisions in real-time. Furthermore, clients are able to benefit from expenses that code themselves, automated month-end closing process and instant receipt matching, reducing the manual work required for finance teams.





Additionally, clients will have increased security features enabled by AI like smarter fraud detection and automatic card freezing at the first sign of irregular activity or fraud.





Aspire AI Assistant, an additional feature in beta powered by OpenAI, will offer clients an intuitive chat-to-action interface to interact with their financial data. Users will be able to issue commands to trigger corresponding actions on the platform. This text-to-command capability will facilitate real-time automation of financial workflows, thereby saving time and enhancing operational efficiency.





Officials from Aspire comment that the company aims to make financial management as easy and intuitive as possible for all types of businesses across Asia. Launching Aspire AI is a significant step towards achieving this goal, as AI continues to be a critical driver for innovation. By harnessing these technological capabilities Aspire can provide companies with real-time financial insights, so business owners can make faster and more informed business decisions.





About Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, helping over 15,000 companies across Asia save time and money with international payments, expense management, payable management, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.





Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has over 450 employees across five countries and is backed by global VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. Earlier this year, Aspire closed an oversubscribed USD 100 million Series C round funding.