Askari Bank selects Finastra`s trade finance solution

The solution will enhance the bank’s digital trade capabilities via built-in workflow features and will improve services for its corporate and retail customers by providing a smart user interface.

Finastra’s trade finance offering will enable Askari Bank to meet increasing client demand for digital banking solutions, particularly among corporate customers. Askari Bank picked Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation to power its trade finance solution for its end-user experience, ability to support all trade products and capacity to integrate with downstream systems through open APIs. Askari Bank could also benefit in future from access to further innovation through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud.