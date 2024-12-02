AsiaPay offers digital payments and security to Krungsri

The solution includes certified, and proven digital payment system supporting different online payment methods and value-added services, embedded with 3-D Secure 2.0 cardholder authentication technology.

The new multi-channel Payment Gateway system would redefine the payment handling capability of Krungsri, using prevailing online payment methods, anti-fraud, value-added payment functionalities, and reporting.

The new payment gateway project is a strategic move of the Bank to reposition as a top player in acquiring business, allowing merchants to boost up their online sales volume.